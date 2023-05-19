Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Superstar Hrithik Roshan will release the teaser of Tovino Thomas' film 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.

The teaser will be out on May 19 at 7 pm.

Speaking of Hrithik's work projects, he will be seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Fighter'.

'Fighter' will be India's first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply that is rooted in India. Anil Kapoor would also feature in a pivotal role in the action flick.

Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is set to release on January 25, 2024.

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the project.

Sharing details about his character, Akshay said, "It's an honour to be playing the part of someone who has served the nation. My character is a tribute to all those real-life heroes who have fought for their country. As actors, we might imitate their actions, but the grit and courage that they would have shown in real-life situations are unfathomable. All thanks to the director Siddharth and Mamta Anand for picking me for the part."(ANI)

