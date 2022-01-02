Los Angeles, Jan 2 (PTI) The new series on the stars of the reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is simply titled "The Kardashians", streaming platform Hulu has announced.

A teaser of the upcoming show, which is expected to debut on Hulu later this year, was also unveiled on the platform's official YouTube page.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, who along with various members of her family moved to Hulu following their 20-season run on E! with "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", said the series is the "next chapter" in their lives as a family.

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.

"The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch," she added.

According to Deadline, the teaser features Kris, along with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner wishing everyone a happy new year.

"When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," the clip reveals.

