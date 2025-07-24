Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Huma Qureshi starrer 'Bayaan' has been selected for the world premiere in the prestigious Discovery Section of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, to be held in September.

Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film 'Chauranga', 'Bayaan' is the only Indian film in the Discovery section.

The movie was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, India's film studio known for multiple Filmfare award-winning Ghaath (Berlinale 2023), National Award winner Picasso (Amazon Prime's first direct-to-digital Marathi film).

Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, Anuj Gupta as producers with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma Qureshi also serves as an Executive Producer on the film.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh and Perry Chhabra.

Filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra describes 'Bayaan' as a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where "power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways," as quoted in a press release shared by the film's makers.

The filmmaker added, "It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition, and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak.' I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, Bayaan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section, a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish," as quoted in a press note.

Qureshi, who has headlined several Indian and international titles, said she is thrilled that 'Bayaan' will have its World Premiere in the Discovery section, which has launched the careers of filmmaking giants like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuaron and Barry Jenkins, among others.

The actor billed 'Bayaan' as a "timely and powerful story" about a woman who is caught in the crossfire of "power, faith, and systemic complicity" and must confront the system designed to silence her.

"Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I've long been drawn to, someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," Qureshi said in a statement as quoted in a press note.

Platoon One's Shiladitya Bora, the indie stalwart whose past work includes 'Newton' (India's Official Entry to Academy Awards 2017) as well as 'SIR' (Cannes 2018) and 'Ghaath' (Berlinale 2023), said the team is greatly honoured to premiere 'Bayaan' at TIFF. (ANI)

