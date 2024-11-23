Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra opened up on what inspired him to start his production house and got candid about his film 'Saali Mohabbat'.

In a conversation with ANI," I've been wanting to produce and direct a film. It was in my heart and mind. I think it's during Covid where I got a lot of time up I thought I'm always going to be busy in the career that I absolutely love and I'm married to, which is clothes but to back this and that's when I launched my company Stage5 Production."

While talking about his film 'Saali Mohabbat', he shared, "Three and a half years ago and the search started for unusual scripts. When Tisca and her husband narrated the film to me, I said I'm making this film. It spoke about women. It spoke about strong women. It spoke about the earthiness. It's a complete connection with plantation, with the soil. There were so many factors that touched me. There were so many factors that touched me and intrigued me. I felt Stage5 Production to start its journey, I did not wanted to go predictable side that if 'Manish is making the film, it would have glamour and fashion'..I thought this film would be interesting to start with, " said the celebrity designer at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa."

Titled "Saali Mohabbat", the movie also marks actor Tisca Chopra's first directorial venture. The film features an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

Jio Studios and Stage5 Production's suspense drama "Saali Mohabbat" follows a housewife embroiled in a tale of infidelity, deceit and murder.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, IFFI 2024, which has started on November 20 presents over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28. (ANI)

