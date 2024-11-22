Incidents of misbehaviour can happen anywhere, whether on the road or on film sets and to anyone. Recently, actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar shared her story of harassment. She attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and delivered a powerful speech on women's safety and self-respect at the event. She urged women to speak up for themselves and raise their voices when needed, especially when someone misbehaves. Khushbu also recalled an incident she faced and spoke about how she bravely handled the harassment situation. Justice Hema Committee Report: Khushbu Sundar Urges Women To Speak Up Amid Ongoing #MeToo Allegations in the Malayalam Film Industry.

Khushbu Sundar Recalls Being Harassed by Actor During Early Film Days

Khushbu said safety issues can occur anywhere and anywhere not just in the film industry. The veteran actress stated, "Women face challenges not just in the film industry but everywhere. You face them while travelling in a shared auto, local train, or even on a flight. It’s everywhere, not just in the film industry. But I would like to ask women to speak up whenever they feel someone’s mistreating them. Speak up then and there; don’t think about your career and troubles." "A hero once asked me, mujhe kahi cycle gap mein chance mil jayega kya? (Will you give me a chance without anyone noticing?). She immediately held up her chappal and said, "I wear a size 41. Do you want to be slapped here or in front of the unit?". Khushbu said that for her, self-respect is the most important thing and emphasised that if one doesn't respect oneself, then how can one expect others to do the same? Khushbu Sundar Says She Was Sexually Abused by Her Father When She Was Eight-Years-Old.

The veteran actress has always been outspoken about women's safety. She even raised her voice for the #MeToo movement and also advocated for the Justice Hema Committee report. On the film front, Khushbu was last seen in Aranmanai 4.

