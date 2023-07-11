Hollywood actor Ice Cube is all set to star opposite Dave Bautista in the upcoming action comedy film Killer's Game. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film is based on Jay Bonansinga's novel, is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him. Dave Bautista Says He Never Wanted to be the Next 'Rock' But Just a 'Good F***ing Actor'.

The film also stars Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella in the lead roles.

The action comedy from Day Shift director JJ Perry helming for Lionsgate, which heads into production this summer in Budapest, as per Deadline. Meanwhile, Cube will also be seen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as Superfly which is set to release on August 2. In addition to starring in more than 35 films, Cube has starred and produced franchises as varied as Ride Along, Friday, Barbershop and Are We There Yet? He co-founded and is CEO of the BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league that is playing its sixth season, reported Deadline. Ben Kingsley Talks on Reprising His Role As Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series, ‘I Hope That I Continue To Surprise and Refresh’.

Bautista, on the other hand, was recently seen in Marvel's sci-fi fantasy action film Guardians of the Galaxy 3 which received positive responses from the audiences.