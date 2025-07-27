New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani is back with another beautiful showcase of his design vision at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025. On the fourth day of the fashion event in Delhi, Tahiliani presented his bridal collection titled 'Quintessence.'

As models walked the ramp in stunning lehengas, sarees, and sherwanis, all crafted with shimmering details and fine embroidery, the show left the audience impressed. The collection stayed true to Tahiliani's signature style: luxurious yet light, elegant yet rooted in Indian craft.

The show ended on a nostalgic and powerful note as the popular 90s track "Made In India" played during the finale walk.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), posted pictures of the show with the caption describing the collection, "Here's a glimpse of Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani ) timeless collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 on 26th July. Quintessence by Tarun Tahiliani is couture in its purest form. Refined, soulful, and timeless. A whisper of luxury, where craft meets emotion, and every detail speaks with intention. For those who want to feel light, present, and truly themselves. @hyundaiindia @reliancebrandsltd"

Tarun Tahiliani also marks 30 years in the fashion industry this year. Speaking about the most meaningful part of his journey so far, he said, "So fashion took me to an India that I would have never seen and I grew to love. So it educated me about our country and our craft, which we weren't exposed to, and I'm deeply attached to. That's been the biggest joy for me. And I love this country, and I love the craftspeople, and that's who our work is based on. And it's always evolving."

His latest collection Quintessence was described as "couture in its purest form" where every detail has a purpose and every piece was a reflection of emotion and skill. The pieces, though luxurious, are designed to feel light and make the wearer feel truly themselves.

India Couture Week 2025, presented by FDCI in association with Reliance Brands, opened on July 23 with a show by Rahul Mishra. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway in his designs. The fashion week will conclude on July 30 with JJ Valaya's presentation. (ANI)

