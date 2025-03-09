Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 commemorated 50 years of the iconic film 'Sholay' with a special screening at Jaipur's prestigious Rajmandir Cinema on Sunday.

The event attracted Bollywood legends and film industry personalities, who have gathered to celebrate the film's enduring legacy.

Marking the grand occasion, Devendra Surana, son of Rajmandir Cinema's founder, expressed his pride in hosting the screening.

"It is a matter of pride for us that Sholay is released here. It is an evergreen hit film. All this is possible only because of IIFA. This is a memorable day for us," he said.

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, the director of 'Sholay', also shared his thoughts on the momentous occasion.

"The 25 years of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) are as important today as the 50 years of Sholay. Together, we had a wonderful start last night, and it will continue not just tonight but on and on," he said.

Released on August 15, 1975, Sholay is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest films.

The action-packed drama, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan, became a cultural phenomenon, with its characters, dialogues, and music remaining unforgettable even after five decades.

The IIFA 2025 is currently underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with the exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema underway.

Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen performing at the 25th edition of IIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show. (ANI)

