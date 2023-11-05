Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Virat Kohli never misses a chance to entertain cricket lovers. Interestingly, on Sunday, during Team India's match against South Africa, he also won the hearts of Bollywood lovers with his impromptu dance to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Chaleya'.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Kohli is seen grooving to 'Chaleya' song from Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. And the cherry on the cake moment happened when Kohli recreated SRK's iconic open-arm pose.

Take a look at Kohli's candid groovy moment

https://twitter.com/iRavenousX2/status/1721168235469713422

It's Kohli's 35th birthday today, and on his special day, he created history by scoring his 49th ODI century, equalling legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons."I am grateful to god for giving me the chance to play and contribute to the team's success. It is great to get a hundred on my birthday in front of this big crowd at this great venue. The pitch is on the slower side, we have a quality bowling line-up as well, but we'll have to work hard. Wickets will be the key, getting a couple early will put them under pressure with the way this pitch is behaving," Kohli said after his innings.

Team India defeated South Africa by 243 runs. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, claiming five wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with two wickets each. (ANI)

