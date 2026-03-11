New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Mariya Didi, former Maldives Defence Minister, highlighted that the Maldives' location on vital sea lanes makes it strategically sensitive as the geopolitical situation in West Asia remains highly volatile.

The conflict, which began on February 28, 2026, has entered its 12th day, with military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran expanding across the region.

Speaking with ANI, she called for South Asian nations to "talk as one" and collaborate with partners like India to maintain regional stability, moving away from insular foreign policy slogans.

"It's pouring times for all of us. As you know, the Maldives lies in some important sea links of communication, and it intersects in the Maldives. It is important that instead of going into foreign policy with slogans like mould it first or whatever, that our government also starts talking with friends like India and other players in the region to make sure, as we have discussed inside our conclave, that the region is seen as one and we talk as one. We are stronger as one. And the region, the South Asian region, should come together and try to work together on this," she told ANI.

US and Israeli forces have intensified strikes, targeting Iranian military infrastructure, naval assets, and government facilities. The US military reports having degraded Iran's missile capabilities and destroyed several naval vessels to prevent the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has expanded beyond Iranian borders into Lebanon, Iraq, and several Gulf states, causing infrastructure damage and civilian casualties.

"It's a very worrying time for both the countries, and we really hope that they will find a solution to this war in the Middle East soon," she added.

The worsening situation in the Middle East knows no bounds, especially in the midst of Schrodinger's situation, where US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said it was just the beginning, while US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran will be over soon.

"What was the-- Iranian Navy is largely no more. There'll be more boats to be sunk, for sure. So their ability to project any power in that area in a naval sense is diminishing and will be increasingly diminished. Again, what I-- what I want your viewers to understand is this is only just the beginning," Hegseth told CBS News on March 8.

Trump, on the other hand, had said that he expects the war with Iran to be over "very soon," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Trump also spoke to CBS News on March 9, saying, "I think the war is very complete, pretty much," the president said, speaking from his Doral, Florida, golf club. "[Iran has] no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones."

Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an airstrike, Iran has named his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the new leader. President Donald Trump has dismissed this appointment and reiterated that the US will continue its campaign until its objectives are met. (ANI)

