New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): After the successful conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the final allocation of the tournament's USD 11.25 million players' prize money pool, following the record-breaking increase in ICC prize money introduced in 2024, as per the ICC website.

The champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India, will receive USD 2,639,423, while the runners-up, New Zealand, will take home USD 1,422,692. South Africa, on the other hand, will get USD 1,005,577 and England are going to get USD 974,423.

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Prize money distribution (in USUSD ) for all teams:

India - USD 2,639,423New Zealand - USD 1,422,692South Africa - USD 1,005,577England - USD 974,423West Indies - USD 538,269Pakistan - USD 522,692Zimbabwe - USD 491,538Sri Lanka - USD 475,962Afghanistan - USD 309,808Australia - USD 309,808USA - USD 309,808Scotland - USD 278,654Ireland - USD 271,731Italy - USD 256,154Netherlands - USD 256,154UAE - USD 256,154Nepal - USD 256,154Canada - USD 225,000Namibia - USD 225,000Oman - USD 225,000

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As per the ICC website, the amounts listed above represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated before any applicable tax compliance or deductions. The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives (USD 225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament.

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026, India beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

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