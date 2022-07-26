Indore [Madhya Pradesh], July 26 (ANI): A non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore organised a clothing drive to "donate" clothes for actor Ranveer Singh, whose nude photoshoot for a magazine sparked outrage.

The locals are donating clothing into a box that has nude images of the actor from the photoshoot. They are gathered at a location where the NGO named "Neki Ki Deewar" held a cloth donation drive.

Also Read | On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Suniel Shetty Shares Throwback Pictures From Border and LOC: Kargil.

According to the locals, people in the country follow Ranveer Singh, however, they "do not want the youth to follow what he has done".

An FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

Also Read | Raqesh Bapat Announces Breakup With Shamita Shetty, Shares Heartfelt Note With Fans on Instagram.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)