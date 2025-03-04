Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Tuesday said intimate stories are rare to find in Hindi cinema, especially at a time when the industry is largely focused on sensation-driven content.

At the trailer launch event of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's new film "Tumko Meri Kasam", the cinema icon praised the director for his decision to explore a deeply personal story about a real person rather than relying on the familiar horror format.

"It is a mystery in itself that, in this industry, redefining and reinventing yourself again and again is not an easy thing to do. To be here for 35 years and to move from the idiom which the market has acknowledged you for -- which is horror -- and to come into an intimate space where the heart beats, the soul cries, and to pull out the story from the life of a living person is a challenge," Mahesh Bhatt told reporters.

"In these times, where intimate cinema is almost extinct... I don't think there are many people who make films like this. So I think in this age and time, (Vikram) had the courage, the audacity to back a story of a man who himself has been audacious," he added.

Starring an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol, "Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a chain of fertility clinics.

Vikram Bhatt, known for horror movies such as the "Raaz" franchise, "1920", "Haunted – 3D", and "Shaapit", has directed the film from a script he wrote.

"I think such stories are rare to find in this sensation-seeking age. To find a filmmaker who feels very comfortable in the horror medium, and he says, 'No, let me let go of my crutches and let me dive into that place where people come to experience movies.'

"In the darkness of an auditorium, people want to see a journey into the human heart. And I think 'Tumko Meri Kasam' is an explosion for Vikram Bhatt. Normally, people rise; I think he explodes, and that's why I'm here," Mahesh Bhatt said.

Vikram Bhatt credited Mahesh Bhatt for backing him even after some of his films didn't do well commercially.

"He's my father, my mentor, my guide. He's everything. I wouldn't be here after so many flops if it were not for him,” he said.

Singh, who rose to fame with OTT series like "Paatal Lok" and "Rocket Boys", recalled a story from his theatre days in Mumbai.

"He was promoting and supporting theater back in the day when I was just finding my feet on stage. And after the third show of a play, he gave me a pat on the back and said some words of encouragement. And that's the day I decided, ‘I'm going to do this professionally.' So, this is a surreal feeling," he said.

Kher wondered why Vikram Bhatt took more than twenty years to cast him in a film.

"I always wanted to work with Vikram. He made many films but never cast me. But I think he was waiting for a great story to justify me being in his film. Dr. Ajay Murdia's story was inspiring not only for the families he helped but also for anybody who helps in giving life to life," he said.

Deol, who is returning to the silver screen, thanked Vikram Bhatt for bringing her back to films.

"After 14 years, you have taken the responsibility to do that. And you have done it fantastically well. And I'm so glad that you saw something in me which would justify playing Meenakshi Sharma.

"There is a lot of intensity to this character. There was a lot of intensity within me that was waiting to explode. And that's what you're going to get to see in our film,” she said.

"Tumko Meri Kasam" is presented by Mahesh Bhatt & Indira Entertainment. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 21.

