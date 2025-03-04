Gaurav Saxena, husband of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Hema Sharma has finally managed to secure a divorce. He revealed that he plans to apply to fight for the custody of his kid next. ‘Justice Takes Time’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Influencer Viral Bhabhi Aka Hema Sharma’s Husband Shares Update on Their Divorce, Expresses Sadness Over Being Away From His Son.

When asked about the divorce proceedings during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Gaurav Saxena said, "Finally justice is served. My divorce is through and I have received my decree. I can’t tell you how relieved my family and friends are that I am officially divorced from her." He was further questioned whether Hema Sharma had been cooperative during the divorce proceedings. To this, Gaurav Saxena replied, "Hema is only finding ways to demand money. Her numbers for money, she wants to extract from me are changing constantly.

It’s sad she has left the kids to misery. I am going to not stop until I get my kids and fight for justice. My kid should have been in a playschool already. He is at home. She is depriving education to my son. He should have been introduced to a playschool by now. I will not let this injustice happen to him, just because she thinks she can extract money from me after all the mental and physical torture I went through." ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Exclusive: Hema Sharma Aka Viral Bhabhi Claims Ex-Husband Gaurav Saxena Brainwashed by Dalljiet Kaur’s Second Husband Nikhil Patel for Divorce.

Spilling the beans on his future plans, Gaurav Saxena said that he would fight for the custody of his kid. He shared, "Steps ahead is me believing in justice and our Indian judiciary. I’ll fight. I have evidence and I’ll go by the rule. God is there with him over my kid. I am sure we both will unite and he will get everything he deserves and all that he has been deprived of for greed."

