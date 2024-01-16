American actor Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Costner has been dating financier Josh O'Connor for months, People reported. Josh Connor, a friend and former neighbour to the now-divorced couple, has been dating Christine since she split from Kevin, a friend of Christine's told People. "Josh was initially just a friend," adds the insider. Christine "likes hanging out with him," said the friend of Connor. Noah Schnapp, an Israel Supporter, Is Now Asking for 'Peace' In His New Video on Palestine Crisis - WATCH!

"He is a divorced dad and understands what she's been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It's something that makes Christine happy."

During child support hearings in August 2023, Christine's attorney John Rydell refuted rumours of a romance between the two. He maintained at the time that Connor was only a friend amid her divorce from Kevin, 68, and "nothing more than that."

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May last after 18 years of marriage. Following months of legal wrangling, the ex-couple completed their divorce in September, reaching "an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," according to a joint statement from the couple's representatives.

Another source in the Costners' circle told People, "Christine and Connor are dating, although they had a strong friendship before that. Because Christine and Connor are in the same place in their lives, they are having a lot of fun together." Christine dropped off Connor at his home in Montecito, California, on Friday, according to images obtained by the DailyMail. Connor appeared to be pulling a suitcase as he walked away from her vehicle in the pictures.

Connor has previously been sighted on outings with Christine. The two were spotted together in July at a villa in Hualalai, Hawaii, in pictures first published by TMZ. Her children joined them for some beach time. Christine and Kevin have three children - Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.