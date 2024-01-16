The Beer, Succession and Beef were among the biggest wins at the 75th Emmys which were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. Succession and The Bear tied with a leading six wins each, and Beef followed closely with five awards. Take a look at the full list of winners: 75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus!.
Drama series- Succession
Comedy series- The Bear
Limited or anthology series- Beef
Lead actor in a drama series- Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lead actress in a drama series- Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead actor in a comedy series- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead actress in a comedy series- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead actor in a limited/anthology series or movie- Steven Yeun, Beef
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie- Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting actor in a drama series- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Supporting actress in a comedy series- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Scripted variety series- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Talk series- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Reality competition program- RuPaul's Drag Race
Variety special (live)- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
Directing for a drama series- Mark Mylod, Succession ('Connor's Wedding')
Directing for a comedy series- Christopher Storer, The Bear ('Review')
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie- Lee Sung Jin, Beef ('Figures of Light') 75th Emmys: Succession Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong Bags Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Award!.
Writing for a drama series- Jesse Armstrong, Succession ('Connor's Wedding')
Writing for a comedy series- Christopher Storer, The Bear ('System')
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie- Lee Sung Jin, Beef ('The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain')
Writing for a variety series- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.