The Beer, Succession and Beef were among the biggest wins at the 75th Emmys which were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. Succession and The Bear tied with a leading six wins each, and Beef followed closely with five awards. Take a look at the full list of winners: 75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus!.

Drama series- Succession

Comedy series- The Bear

Limited or anthology series- Beef

Lead actor in a drama series- Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lead actress in a drama series- Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead actor in a comedy series- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead actress in a comedy series- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead actor in a limited/anthology series or movie- Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie- Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting actor in a drama series- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting actress in a comedy series- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

The Bear

Succession

Beef

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Scripted variety series- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Talk series- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Reality competition program- RuPaul's Drag Race

Variety special (live)- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Directing for a drama series- Mark Mylod, Succession ('Connor's Wedding')

Directing for a comedy series- Christopher Storer, The Bear ('Review')

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie- Lee Sung Jin, Beef ('Figures of Light') 75th Emmys: Succession Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong Bags Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Award!.

Writing for a drama series- Jesse Armstrong, Succession ('Connor's Wedding')

Writing for a comedy series- Christopher Storer, The Bear ('System')

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie- Lee Sung Jin, Beef ('The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain')

Writing for a variety series- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.