Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently dating model Tina Thadani.

On Tuesday, Honey Singh attended an event in Delhi along with Tina. Several images and videos from the particular event went viral in which Honey Singh and Tina are seen walking hand-in-hand.

In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. For the occasion, they twinned in black outfits. Honey opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. On the other hand, Tina wore a black high-slit dress and heels.

As soon as images and videos of Honey Singh with Tina circulated online, fans flooded social media with their comments.

"Oh bhabhi ji ko satsriakal," a social media user commented.

"Waaah kya jodi hai," another one wrote.

Honey's public appearance with Tina comes three months after he officially parted ways with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage. Tina has appeared in Honey Singh's latest song 'Paris Ka Trip'. (ANI)

