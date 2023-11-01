Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): On actor Ishaan Khatter's birthday on Wednesday, makers launched a gripping trailer of 'Pippa', a thrilling retelling of the battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan. They also announced the release date of the film

The war drama, starring Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with a trailer video and captioned it, "Pippa created history in 1971 and we can't wait for you to hear its story. #PippaOnPrime, November 10th."

The film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. The soul-stirring music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice. Pippa is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero.

The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings, he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India's quest for victory. With the battle war cry "We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers, and die like soldiers" acting as a clarion call, Indian forces gave it their all, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

As soon as the trailer was launched, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Woohoo!!! "

One of the users wrote, "Trailer looks amazing... you should have released it in theaters "

One user wished the actor on his birthday, comment read, "Happy Birthday Ishhaan "

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Pippa is a fascinating account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh's liberation, told through the eyes of Brigadier Balram Mehta. Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu and Soni have essayed their characters flawlessly, and we believe that audiences will be deeply moved by this remarkable story of an entire family on the frontlines of a war. We are absolutely thrilled that, through the reach of Prime Video, we are able to take this beautiful narrative to audiences not only far and wide within our country, but all around the world."

Ronnie Screwvala stated, "Pippa is more than a wartime movie for me; it is a salute to the Indian brave hearts whose courage, fearlessness, and patriotism are the reason why India continues to remain a strong and powerful nation today. To be able to narrate a true story on screen is never easy, and when it is a story about war and war heroes, the stakes just get higher. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Prime Video premiere this wonderful movie directly on its service, taking Pippa to the world."

Director Raja Krishna Menon shared, "When I read Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees', I was absolutely certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph, needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the annals of our rich history. I would like to thank Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for believing in my vision and I am eternally grateful to Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu, Soni Ji, the entire crew and every member of the cast who have given it their all. With Prime Video, I am confident that Pippa will be well received by audiences within India as well around the world."

The war drama will stream on Amazon Prime from November 10. (ANI)

