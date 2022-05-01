Los Angeles [USA], May 1 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra proves to be the perfect cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas as she shared pictures of herself enjoying her Sunday by playing golf on the golf course field.

The 'Mary Kom' star on Sunday, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures as she spent her time golfing with husband Nick and friends in Arizona.

She captioned her post and said, "It was a good day" with a red heart and flag in hole emoji.

In the first photo, the 'desi girl' was seen posing on the golf course. The actor wore a printed black and white cropped shirt with matching shorts and white sneakers. She also paired her look with black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

The second photo shows Nick Jonas in seen riding a golf cart with Daren Kagasoff and Christian Gunter standing next to each other.

PC also posted a selfie with best friend Cavanaugh James as the third photo.

The last photo was a sunkissed selfie picture of the 'Baywatch' actor sitting inside a golf cart.

Reacting to the post, husband Nick wrote, "Why are you so hot?!"

American actor, Daren also commented, "you da best!"

The actor geotagged her location 'Scottsdale National Golf Club'.

Priyanka was stationed in Los Angeles for some time. She seems to be taking a break from her work to spend time with her baby girl.

It was recently revealed that the couple welcomed their first baby via surrogacy in January this year and named the little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra's next films include Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' Amazon's 'Citadel,' and Anthony Mackie's 'Ending Things.' (ANI)

