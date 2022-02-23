Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): The shooting of Kookie Gulati's directorial 'Visfot' has been completed.

On Tuesday night, the film's actors including Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Krystle D'Souza attended the wrap-up party in Mumbai.

Credits to Krystle for giving fans a glimpse of the bash.

In one of the images, Krystle can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Riteish and Priya Bapat.

Produced by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Visfot' is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'.

The upcoming project marks the return of Fardeen to screens after the 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'. (ANI)

