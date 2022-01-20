New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Keerthy Suresh, who recently announced her recovery from COVID-19, has finally wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Vaashi' with co-star Tovino Thomas of 'Minnal Murali' fame.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Tovino announced the wrap of the film along with sharing pictures from the set.

In the caption, he wrote, "And it's a wrap at Vaashi! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy @vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @keerthysureshofficial and the cast and crew for making Vaashi most memorable. This film portrays something that's super relevant and it will all reach out to you soon!"

The upcoming Malayalam film is directed by Vishnu G Raghav and produced by Keerthy's father and veteran producer G Suresh Kumar. (ANI)

