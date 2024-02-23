Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Makers of 'Two Zero One Four' starring Jackie Shroff, unveiled the first look from the upcoming spy thriller film.

Actor Jackie Shroff, on Friday, took to X and unveiled his look as Captain Khanna in the film 'Two Zero One Four.'

He captioned the post, "Introducing Captain Khanna from Gujarat's White Rann, my character in the upcoming spy thriller 'Two Zero One Four.' Retired Indian Army Captain, who loves his country immensely and is ready to do anything to save his country and its people. Releasing soon, "Two Zero One Four" is Directed by Shravan Tiwari & Produced by Sandip Patel."

Jackie Shroff said, "Working on Two Zero One Four has been an exhilarating experience. The film's storyline is both riveting and timely, and I am eager for audiences to witness the intense drama and suspense it has to offer."

He added, "The film follows the story of Captain Khanna, a retired army officer drawn back into the world of espionage when tasked with interrogating a notorious Pakistani terrorist. What begins as a routine mission soon escalates into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, as Khanna uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy involving both Indian and foreign intelligence agencies."

Producer of the film Sandip Patel said, "Two Zero One Four, we aimed to create a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also provokes thought. The film delves into complex themes of politics, conspiracy, and national security, offering a unique blend of entertainment and intrigue."

Director Shravan Tiwari said, "Two Zero One Four is a tale of ambition, power, and the lengths one must go to protect their nation. Set against the backdrop of a pivotal year in Indian politics, the film explores the challenges faced by leaders striving to carve their legacy on the global stage."

The movie recounts the path of Gujarat's Chief Minister, who aspires to become India's Prime Minister. The scenario intensifies with the arrival of a former army officer, who adds an exciting element of conspiracy and suspense.

The film stars Jackie Shroff, Akshay Oberoi, Mukesh Rishi, Shishir Sharma, and Uday Tikekar. It was produced by Sandip Patel and directed by Shravan Tiwari. (ANI)

