Jackie Shroff's off-screen persona is quite enigmatic and endearing. He often attends parties with a potted plant in his hand as a gift. How often have you seen a celebrity propagate the cause of afforestation everywhere he goes? Shroff believes in it strongly and makes sure that he encourages others to do so as well. That's what you say walk the talk. That's why it's often very difficult to fathom him playing a bad guy role but since Shroff has this amazing flair for acting, he aces negative roles really well. Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: Five Selfless Charitable Acts Of The Veteran Actor You Have No Idea About.

Today on his birthday, we thought of talking about Jackie Shroff as a villain which is just as striking as his positive roles.

Mission Kashmir - Hilal Kohistani

A mastermind, a fanatic, a person who brainwashes youth to take up arms against their own people, Jackie Shroff was class apart in this. That scene in the climax is when he gets a piggyback ride from Hrithik Roshan and keeps brainwashing him. Brilliant!

Samay: When Time Strikes - Amod Parekh

Samay: When Time Strikes may not be very soundly made but the movie works in certain moments, especially in the first half. The second half becomes a killer both figuratively and literally speaking as Shroff emerges from the shadow. What a presence!

Happy New Year - Charan Grover

Quite a limited role with nothing to do other than grunt and look annoyed, Shroff manages to shine with his distinct mannerisms.

Eklavya The Royal Guard

Jackie Shroff is the conniving uncle who wants to usurp his gullible brother's property. He is so convincing in the role, it gets really easy to hate him. Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: Five Interesting Facts About Apna Bhidu That You Have No Clue About.

Aaranya Kaandam- Singaperumal

Shroff as the gangster lord has such a command over his character here that it's unbelievable. He oozes just the right amount of villainy to keep the fear intact without going overboard.

