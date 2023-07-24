New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will showcase two films each in the World and Asia Premiere sections at its upcoming 11th edition, the organisers said Monday.

Nathalia Syam's "Footprints On Water", an English-language film starring Adil Hussain, and Iranian movie "Yasa," directed by Mani Mehdipour, will feature under the Asia Premiere segment on August 3.

The gala will host titles such as the opening film "The Signature" (Hindi), directed by Gajendra Ahire and starring Anupam Kher in the World Premiere section. Sazzad Khan's "Kaathgolap" from Bangladesh is also part of the line-up in this segment and will be screened on August 5.

JFF 2023, touted to be the world's largest travelling film festival, will be held at the Siri Fort Auditorium here, will begin in New Delhi from August 3 and culminate in Mumbai on October 14.

The film festival, organised in association with Uttar Pradesh government, will also travel to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Dehradun, Hisar, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Raipur, Indore, and Siliguri.

