Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025 is all set to begin from September 4 in Delhi, and later it will take place in 14 cities across eight Indian states this year.

JFF has officially opened its call for entries.

Each year, around 500 films are selected through a rigorous process and showcased over 75 days of screenings, as per the press release.

The 2025 edition will start with a grand opening ceremony in Delhi on September 4 and travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Hissar, Ludhiana, Ranchi, Patna, Meerut, Agra, Gorakhpur and Dehradun, culminating in a spectacular closing ceremony in Mumbai from November 13-16. The festival accepts feature films, short films, documentaries and student films from both India and around the world. A distinguished panel of industry experts evaluates all entries, and winners are honoured at a glittering awards night in Mumbai. "At Jagran Film Festival, we believe that great cinema should not be limited by geography. Every powerful story deserves to be seen, heard and felt across towns, cities and cultures. This year, as we travel through 14 cities, we continue our mission of taking meaningful cinema closer to the people, creating an unparalleled platform for filmmakers to showcase their craft to a truly diverse and engaged audience," said Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Brand Development, Dainik Jagran. With over 5,000 entries from 72 countries in previous editions, JFF has become a global platform for cinematic talent. (ANI)

