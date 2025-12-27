Dhaka, December 27: Bangladesh's popular band icon James (Nagar Baul), scheduled on the closing day of the 185th anniversary celebrations of Faridpur Zilla School, was disrupted and ultimately cancelled following an attack. At least 25 people were injured in the incident.

The concert was due to begin at around 9:30 pm on Friday night on the school premises. Just before James was to take the stage, a group of outsiders attempted to force their way into the venue. When they were denied entry, they began pelting bricks and stones and tried to seize control of the stage. Students of Faridpur Zilla School resisted the attack, forcing the assailants to retreat. Bangladesh Music Concert Attack: Singer James’ Show Cancelled After Mob Pelts Stones at Stage; Over 25 Injured.

"The reunion and cultural program was intended only for registered former and current students. Hearing about singer James, several thousand unregistered outsiders came to the venue. When they were not allowed to enter, they gathered on the adjacent Mujib Road. Later, on behalf of the organising committee, two projectors were set up outside. However, at around 9:30 pm, the outsiders attempted to climb over the wall to enter. When they were prevented from doing so, they began throwing bricks and stones one after another toward the school premises and the stage. When the people responsible for security tried to stop them, they became even more aggressive. As a result of the bricks and stones they threw, 25 to 30 people inside the school premises were injured.", the daily Prothom Alo reported.

At around 10:00 pm, the convener of the organising committee, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, announced from the stage that, considering the volatile situation and following instructions from the Faridpur district administration, James's performance had been cancelled, according to deshkalnews.com.

Rajibul Hasan Khan, convener of the publicity and media sub-committee of the anniversary celebrations, said, "We had made all necessary preparations to ensure the success of James's concert, but we still do not understand who carried out the attack or why. At least 15 to 20 students of Faridpur Zilla School were injured after being hit by bricks." He added, "Taking the overall situation into account, we were compelled to cancel the programme on the instructions of the district administration."

The two-day anniversary programme began on Thursday at 10:00 am. The grand celebrations were scheduled to conclude on Friday night with a raffle draw, cultural performances and the much-awaited band performance by James.

Faridpur Zilla School is one of the few schools established under a government initiative during British rule in India. Founded in 1840, the institution has completed 185 years of its journey. Since its inception, the school has played a significant role in the region's education, culture, heritage, and various social and political movements.

