Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Following the recommendation from a govt-appointed expert committee, the Karnataka cabinet has given approval for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access.

"Good News for Cricket Lovers of Bengaluru & Karnataka. In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount. The recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access. With responsibility and accountability, we move forward," Shivakumar posted on X.

Shivakumar, a lifetime member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), emphasised that public safety would remain the top priority.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday confirmed that the state cabinet had cleared the KSCA to host the IPL at the iconic stadium, following the recommendations of the Cunha report, which include a maximum crowd capacity of 35,000 and other safety guidelines.

The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara at Vidhana Soudha, attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, State DGP MA Salim, and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh.

KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and Secretary, along with office bearers from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), were also present. Prasad described the Cabinet's nod as "extremely positive" and expressed gratitude to the Home Minister for constituting the safety committee.

Cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June 2025, when a stampede during RCB's IPL title celebration resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries. Since then, high-profile tournaments, including the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, were relocated at short notice amid safety concerns.

With the Cabinet's clearance, the onus now shifts to RCB, who hold the right to host the next IPL final as defending champions, to decide whether to play their home games at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise has proposed installing AI-enabled surveillance systems to ensure efficient crowd management.

IPL 2026 will start on March 26 and conclude on May 31. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the reigning IPL champions and will be hoping to defend their title this season. (ANI)

