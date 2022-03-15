Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Jane Campion has issued an apology to tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams for passing "thoughtless comments" during her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

While acknowledging the "incredible women", Campion addressed the Williams' sisters, Deadline reported.

She said, "Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to."

Campion's acceptance speech did not go down well with a section of people. Many slammed her for insensitive remarks.

After facing huge backlash, 'The Power of the Dog' director apologized to Serena and Venus via statement.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world."

She added, " The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."

Venus and Serena Williams attended the celebration in support of the film 'King Richard', about their father Richard Williams. (ANI)

