Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Be it Holi, Diwali or any festival we have always seen Bollywood celebs celebrating all the festivals with great zeal and happiness. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Hrithik Roshan dropped a video to extend wishes on his social media account.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 48-year-old actor wished fans and followers with a video.

He captioned the post, "Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami."

The animated video of Krishna with the background music piece from his blockbuster film 'Krrish'.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is slated to release on September 30.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on an Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' which casts Hrithik, Saif and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Hrithik will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Along with this he also has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty. (ANI)

