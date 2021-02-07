Los Angeles, Feb 7 (PTI) Danish filmmaker Janus Metz, who made his feature film debut with the award-winning sports drama "Borg/McEnroe", is gearing up to direct "Bastard Love" as his next feature.

The Scandinavian project is co-penned by Metz and Danish author Kamilla Hega Holst from her acclaimed novel "Pa Traek".

"Bastard Love" is billed as an intense psychological drama, which revolves around a woman in her late thirties who leaves her failed marriage, ex-husband and two kids, and ends up in Pattaya, Thailand, where her retired grandfather is living with a Thai woman.

There, she starts a relationship with a trans prostitute and throws herself into the dark underbelly of the city, where anything is possible, including redefining herself.

Jesper Morthorst and Lise Orheim Stender for Danish shingle Motor will produce.

Filming on the project in English and Danish will be split between Denmark and Thailand as per COVID-19 scenario.

The makers are scouting for an international cast for the film. Production is expected to begin next year.

Metz's directing credits also include an episode of acclaimed HBO series "True Detective" and Italian crime drama "ZeroZeroZero" at Amazon Studios.

His upcoming directorial is Amazon thriller film "All the Old Knives", starring Laurence Fischburne and Chris Pine, Michelle Williams and Thandie Newton. PTI

