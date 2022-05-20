Washinton [US], May 20 (ANI): Actor Jason Momoa will be seen headlining action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa will also produce the feature project with partner Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of 'Rideback', the banner behind the billion-dollar-grossing live-action Aladdin and Oscar-nominated drama The Two Popes.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Jets Off for Her Hollywood Debut, Feels 'Like a Newcomer All Over Again'.

'Shots! Shots! Shots' has been touted as a family-centric adventure.

Meanwhile, Momoa is currently shooting Fast X, the latest Fast and Furious instalment, in London. (ANI)

Also Read | Oye Makhna: Ammy Virk To Headline the Punjabi Film With Director Simerjit Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)