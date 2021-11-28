Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): If you find yourself travelling on the same flight as popular singer Jass Manak, then get ready to have fun.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Jass can be seen crooning to his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga' along with the passengers on a flight.

Also Read | Dil Bekaraar Review: This On-Screen Adaptation Of Anuja Chauhan’s Novel Is A Delightful Love Letter To The ’80s (LatestLY Exclusive).

"4000 ft up in the air 24/7 entertainment ...thanku love u guys," he captioned the clip.

Jass' video has left netizens super impressed.

Also Read | Mary Elizabeth Winstead Birthday: 5 Best Movies Frpm her Filmography that We Can Vouch For (Watch Videos).

"Awww amazing," singer Zara Khan commented.

"How sweet. Passengers look so happy," a fan commented.

Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)