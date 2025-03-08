Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar came out in support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who has been at the centre of controversy after the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, called the Indian pacer "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

Javed Akhtar advised the cricketer to ignore the remarks of people who have a problem with him for drinking water during a hot afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai.

The controversy arose after the Indian pacer was spotted drinking an energy drink on the cricket field during a match between India and Australia at the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Javed Akshtar wrote,

"Shami saheb, don't give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud. My best wishes to you and our whole team."

Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, came out in support of his brother and said that he is playing for the country and called the people "shameful" who are blaming the cricketer for not keeping the "Roza".

"He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Mumtaz told ANI.

Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. So far in the mega event, the speedster has grabbed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88.

The controversy arose after the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi called Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan while speaking with ANI.

He said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said.

"People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)

