Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar lauded the Indian government's effort for evacuating stranded students from Ukraine amid the country's ongoing crisis with Russia.

During a question and answer session held at Pune International Film festival 2022 on Friday, Akhtar said, "I am confident that government is trying to get our kids back, I have no doubt even for a moment government is trying its best to bring all kids safely."

"Even I have heard today that some decision has taken to make a safe corridor for the evacuation of the kids ... this issue is of national concerned," he added.

The 77-year-old star also said that "at last nobody wins the war everyone loses it people die from both the side, war shouldn't happen at all."

For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." (ANI)

