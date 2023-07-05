New York [US], July 5 (ANI): American rapper JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in a ceremony in New York City's Tribeca neighbourhood over the weekend, according to TMZ.

JAY-Z and his wife, Beyonce, and other celebrity guests such as Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts, attended the celebration.

Also Read | Tom Holland Reveals the Secret of Why Him and Zendaya Work So Well Together, Says He's 'Lucky' To Have Someone Like Her.

Beyonce showcased her look for the occasion in an Instagram post. She wrote, "The baddest!!!!!! Everything is perfection."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuQPkwXx6SY/ She wore a peach-coloured ensemble that included a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. She completed her look with a feathered jacket, lace handbag, and sunglasses.

Also Read | Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Blockbuster Film To Release in Japan on September 1.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z has been highly supportive of Gloria, who came out as a lesbian in his 2017 track 'Smile', where she jumped on the song to discuss living in the shadows as a gay woman.

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicates/Society shame and the pain was too much to take," the Grammy winner rapped in the song.

"Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

He ended up thanking her for letting him tell her story at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)