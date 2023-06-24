Video clips and pictures from Beyoncé’s recent show from her Renaissance World Tour have surfaced online. It shows how Queen Bey narrowly avoided a nip slip. This took place when she was performing in Hamburg, Germany, recently. The singer, dressed up in a hot pink halter dress with dual hip-high slits, was performing on “Break My Soul” track when one of the straps almost started to slip. One of the brothers of Les Twins danced and blocked concertgoers' view from seeing wardrobe malfunction that was almost about to happen. The dancer indicated Beyoncé by grabbing her hand and placed it on the strap dropping hints to make adjustments. Beyoncé Flashes Underboob and Toned Physique in White Feather Dress! View ‘Beautiful Liar’ Singer’s Hot New Insta Pics.

Beyoncé Viral Video

Beyoncé Performing Onstage

Saved The Major Wardrobe Malfunction

Queen Bey Saved From Nip Slip

