Video clips and pictures from Beyoncé’s recent show from her Renaissance World Tour have surfaced online. It shows how Queen Bey narrowly avoided a nip slip. This took place when she was performing in Hamburg, Germany, recently. The singer, dressed up in a hot pink halter dress with dual hip-high slits, was performing on “Break My Soul” track when one of the straps almost started to slip. One of the brothers of Les Twins danced and blocked concertgoers' view from seeing wardrobe malfunction that was almost about to happen. The dancer indicated Beyoncé by grabbing her hand and placed it on the strap dropping hints to make adjustments. Beyoncé Flashes Underboob and Toned Physique in White Feather Dress! View ‘Beautiful Liar’ Singer’s Hot New Insta Pics.

Beyoncé’s dancer saved her from a near nip-slip during her recent #Renaissance show. pic.twitter.com/UicaTDOXnT — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 22, 2023

better view of one of the les twins intercepting a wardrobe malfunction, nip slip, during ‘break my soul.’ https://t.co/e8sdYeYEJq pic.twitter.com/H14OdB8qc3 — SMILEY (@SmileyNthahood) June 22, 2023

the way he smoothly saved her from a potential nip slip was professionalism on level 1000 woah pic.twitter.com/9OeSoCw1Vb — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) June 21, 2023

Les Twins saved Beyoncé from outfit malfunction. Audience might think it was part of the choreography and the fact that Queen Bey continued singing is professional and impressive!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Les Twins saved THE Les Twins!!! pic.twitter.com/MRzzk3atAD — ᴛ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ (@_CEREALKILL3R) June 24, 2023

