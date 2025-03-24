Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sanchez seem to have set a wedding date.

Reports suggest that the couple has sent out invitations after being engaged for nearly two years. According to Page Six, the wedding invitations reveal that the ceremony will take place in Italy this summer. Earlier, there were speculations that the ceremony might be held off the coast of Venice on Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru, in June.

According to People, Bezos and Sanchez made their relationship public in 2019. The billionaire proposed to Sanchez in May 2023 while they were vacationing in the South of France. Soon after, Sanchez was seen wearing her engagement ring while spending time on their yacht. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for wedding details.

In December of last year, Bezos denied rumours that they were planning a grand Christmas wedding. "Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false none of this is happening," he wrote on X.

"The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible," added Jeff.

Bezos then called out publications who posted the false news, "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen," as per the outlet.

However, a source previously told People that the couple was "on cloud nine -- so happy and madly in love" after their engagement.

Bezos shares four kids, three sons and one daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sanchez shares son Nikko with ex Tony Gonzalez and kids Evan and Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, reported People. (ANI)

