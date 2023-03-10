Jenna Ortega is interested in playing a part in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.Variety, a US-based media house confirmed the news. The actress who played Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series spinoff Wednesday is currently in talks to take on the part of Lydia Deetz, who was played by Winona Ryder in the original movie. Burton, who served as executive producer of Wednesday and directed four of its eight episodes, is her collaborator on this project for the second time. Moreover, Michael Keaton, who plays the main character, will return. Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega in Talks to Join Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

According to Variety, before Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B formally joined it in February of last year, the sequel had been in the works at Warner Bros. for a while. The three main characters in the first Beetlejuice are Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O'Hara), and Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who live in a house that was formerly owned by the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis). In order to reclaim their previous home after dying in a car accident, the Maitlands enlisted Beetlejuice (Keaton), a "bio-exorcist," to frighten the Deetzes away.

Met with critical acclaim, Beetlejuice grossed USD 74 million in North America on a USD 15 million budget. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega starrer Netflix series Wednesday, which proved to be a massive streaming hit, has also been renewed for a Season 2. According to Variety, an American media company, the eight-episode first season of the supernatural comedy-horror series centred on the titular Addams Family character originally debuted on November 23. Thereafter, Netflix announced shortly that the series set a new platform record for most hours viewed for an English language series in its first week with over 341 million hours.

In the show, Wednesday Addams strives to control her developing psychic gift while attending Nevermore Academy, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.Along with Ortega, the cast of Season 1 included Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci, reported Variety.