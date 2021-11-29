Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently spent the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday together, their first one since rekindling their romance, in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, she flew in from Canada, where she has spent the last couple of months filming 'The Mother', a Netflix thriller that she is also producing.

Also Read | Mission-Impossible 8: Tom Cruise Hangs Upside Down From Airplane Wing While Filming for the Action Film! (View Pics).

"Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben. [Ben's] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together," a source close to Jennifer told the outlet.

The insider did not elaborate on where Ben and Jennifer had their Thanksgiving meal or who accompanied them to dinner. The source said, "Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale Enters the House as Wild Card Contestant on Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Jennifer, mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Ben, father of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, rekindled their early '00s relationship this past spring.

They have often spent time together, including with their children and mothers, while juggling their individual acting and other projects. The source added, "They are stronger than ever and very much in love."

Jennifer and Ben looked cosier than ever on Saturday, two days after the holiday. The couple was spotted embracing after a dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills.

Earlier in the day, the two were seen holding hands as they arrived at a music studio in Los Angeles.

Ben and Jennifer have never been photographed in public together on a major holiday before, although they did make a joint appearance on MTV's TRL two days before Thanksgiving in 2002, just after they got engaged.

While this past Thanksgiving is the first major holiday the couple has celebrated together since their 2004 split, over Halloween in October, they went trick-or-treating with their kids in Malibu, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)