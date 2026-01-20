New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A tourist bus caught fire in the Shalimar Bagh area of New Delhi on Monday evening. Three fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire, according to the Delhi Fire Services

Delhi Fire Services said, "A fire call was received by the fire department at around 9:40 PM about a tourist bus catching fire in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Top UAE Leaders in Delhi (See Pic).

"Further investigation is underway".

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026: 30 Tableaux To Roll Down Kartavya Path During 77th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi on January 26, Check Details.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)