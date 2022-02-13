Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Love is in the air! Jennifer Lopez received a sweet surprise from beau Ben Affleck ahead of Valentine's Day.

As per People magazine, Lopez revealed that Affleck had created a personalized music video to her song 'On My Way' from her new movie "as an early Valentine's Day present" for her.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan: Ishaan Khatter Lauds Ananya Panday's Act in Amazon Prime Video's Film, Says 'Bravo'!.

In the nearly four-minute-long video, various shots of Affleck, and Lopez, from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are woven into Lopez's original music video for 'On My Way,' which premiered in December.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart," People magazine quoted Lopez explaining in her On The JLo newsletter.

Also Read | Singham 3 Is in Works? Ajay Devgn Shares an Interesting Hint With His Latest Instagram Post (Watch Video).

Lopez also told fans that the video is "very special and personal" and that she "normally" would have only shared it with her "inner circle."

Earlier this month, Lopez hinted at the couple's plans for Valentine's Day, which she said includes going to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, the day before the holiday.

She did not go into much more detail, though she did say that she and Affleck "have plans" together that night.

"But, you know, I'm not gonna share it with you right now!" Lopez exclaimed before revealing she also had "a surprise" up her sleeve.

"I think we'll surprise each other with something, for sure," Lopez continued, adding that she and Affleck are "very" romantic with each other.

The two were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)