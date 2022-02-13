Ananya Panday's performance as Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' has definitely impressed her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. After the release of the film, Ananya penned a heartfelt post describing her love for 'Gehrayaiaan' "The many moods of Tia...she was such a treat to play -- her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak -- will stay with me forever," she had posted on her Instagram account. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s Fantastic Performances Strengthen Shakun Batra’s Relationship Drama.

Re-sharing Ananya's post, Ishaan took to his Instagram Story and added a "bravo" sticker to the post.He also posted a cute cat sticker with the post of Ananya, which clapped in appreciation. Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Shares the ‘Many Moods’ of Her On-Screen Character as Tia in Amazon Prime Video’s Movie (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Story Below:

Ananya Panday’s Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan Khatter dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film 'Khaali Peeli'.

