Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Hollywood producer David Ellison's production outfit, Skydance, and Oracle scion to develop musical projects for TV and film.

According to Fox News, these musicals will be based on the Concord Theatricals library, which includes the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's famed musicals include 'Carousel', 'South Pacific', 'The King and I', 'The Sound of Music', 'Cinderella' and 'Oklahoma!' among others.

Variety reported that Lopez's Nuyorican Productions will develop the projects with Skydance, and Lopez will star in at least one of the projects.

In a statement, Lopez said, "Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood. We're so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

Skydance already had a deal in place with Concord and has been working on a TV series version of 'Oklahoma!' from 'The Blind Side' director John Lee Hancock and 'This Is Us' writer Bekah Brunstetter, that would be set in modern times.

As per Fox News, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who are both Lopez's producing partners will executive produce the musical projects.

Ellison is the producer behind Tom Cruise's upcoming 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 8' movies, as well as 'Terminator: Dark Fate'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)