Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): Jeremy Renner is gradually healing and spending quality time with family after his traumatic experience of the New Year's Day snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor took to Instagram to share photos and video of himself with loved ones at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California. Footage posted to his Instagram stories from the trip shows him using a motorized scooter to make his way around the expansive park.

Also Read | Shweta Bachchan Nanda Posts Adorable Birthday Wish for Mother Jaya Bachchan (View Pic).

"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!" Renner wrote in the caption for a group photo that included the star leaning against a railing and holding a cane. The scooter could be seen parked nearby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqwk8pSrvFr/

Also Read | Kathryn Hahn Talks About Her Hollywood Fame, Says 'I Feel like a Normal Person'.

In a recent interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, Renner detailed exactly how the January 1 incident occurred, revealing that he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat after attempting to jump back in the vehicle to save his nephew, Variety reported.

Renner said that he and his 27-year-old nephew, Alex, were attempting to tow a Ford Raptor out of the snow with his snow plow. As Alex undid the chain connecting the two vehicles after successfully getting it out of the snow, Renner's plow began to slide on the ice. Worried for his nephew's safety, Renner stuck one foot out of the plow to look back at Alex, neglecting to set the parking brake. That's when he lost his footing and fell out of the vehicle's cab.

"I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn't be outside the vehicle when you're operating it, you know what I mean? It's like driving a car with one foot out of the car," Renner said. "But it is what it was. And it's my mistake, and I paid for it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)