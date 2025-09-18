Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jessie J announced the release of her sixth studio album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, reported People. The singer shared on her Instagram Stories that she would be releasing her new album on November 28. The songs "No Secret," "Believe in Magic," "And the Award Goes To" and "Living My Best Life" will all be featured on the tracklist.

Fans can pre-order the album on both vinyl and CD. "There's some signed stuff and there's lots of things happening," she teased in her announcement.

It comes after Jessie postponed U.K. and European dates for her Acoustic Tour and cancelled the American dates altogether following her breast cancer diagnosis and the need for a second surgery, reported People.

The news was announced in a press release.

"Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery -- nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year," Jessie said at the time. "This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I'm so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed," reported People.

The U.K. and European shows originally scheduled for October 2025 will now take place in April 2026. All U.S. tickets will be automatically refunded at the original point of purchase.

Jessie revealed via social media in June that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said that the diagnosis came before her single, "No Secrets," was released in April.

"I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period," she continued, later adding that she was going "to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery," reported People.

Weeks later, she updated fans and shared that she was "7 weeks post breast cancer surgery."

"I'm still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way," she wrote in a lengthy update to Instagram on August 8. "But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment," reported People. (ANI)

