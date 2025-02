New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The 97th edition of the Academy Awards will be streamed live in India on JioHotstar, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The 2025 Oscars, which will also air live on Star Movies, will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 3 in Los Angeles.

"Audiences across the country can witness the entertainment industry's most prestigious night unfold in real time, celebrating the finest achievements in global cinema. The ceremony will also be available after the live broadcast on JioHotstar," a press release said.

Comedian, writer and former late-night host Conan O'Brien will be the host of the 97th Oscars. It will be the Emmy-winner's first time hosting the ceremony.

At the Oscars, Jacques Audiard's “Emilia Perez”, a Spanish language, French-made film, is leading with 13 nominations, followed by "Wicked" and "The Brutalist" with 10 nods each.

Other major contenders are “Anora" (six nominations), “Conclave” (eight nominations) and “A Complete Unknown” (eight nominations).

