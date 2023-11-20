Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Joe Jonas shared an awkward fan encounter he had while on the road. On Saturday, the 34-year-old performer posted a video on Instagram from a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota, which he fittingly captioned "Pain," reported People.

In the video, he recalled an embarrassing moment. "OK, story time," he began. "So, I was walking out of a brewery this afternoon here in Minneapolis and someone stopped and asked for a photo. We took a photo; she's very lovely."

He told how the seemingly simple interaction took an embarrassing turn.

"And then on the way out she said, 'Have a good show tomorrow,' and I said, 'You too.' And she might be a performer -- I don't know," he continued. "But it's pretty much the equivalent of when you're checking in for a flight and they're like, 'Have a safe flight.' Then you're like, 'You too,' and you just feel like you wanna die inside."

In a fun twist to Jonas' story, the aforementioned fan saw his post and responded to it.

"HAHAHAH Hi Joe it's me from the street in Minneapolis, and yes, I'm (I guess somewhat of?) a performer, and yes, I do have a big game tomorrow, so thank you," wrote the woman, whose Instagram bio describes her as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network.

She also made her own post about the encounter on Saturday and reshared Jonas' video. "Don't worry, we've all been there," she assured the music superstar in the caption. Earlier this month, Jonas shared another awkward run-in with a fan. In a TikTok video, he explained that he had just popped into a store where a security guard told him he looked "crazy in person," according to People.

"I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" he remembered. "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' and I shook his hand and he goes, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

"I don't know, is that a compliment?" he asked.

While Jonas is used to being recognised in public, he suddenly reversed roles and became a fan. Another "story time" video he posted on Instagram on November 4 showed him spotting actor-comedian Nathan Fielder at a Los Angeles restaurant.

"So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in L.A.," he explained in the video. As a gesture of admiration, Jonas asked a waiter to deliver a drink to the Nathan for You star at his table.

"And they said, 'You have good taste,' which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder," he said.

As a thank you, the comedian sent Jonas some mayonnaise. In case anyone had doubts, the "Waffle House" singer was armed with proof -- a photo of a cup of mayo. "Thank you Nathan!!" he captioned the image, reported People. (ANI)

