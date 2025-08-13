Washington, DC [US], August 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas shared an update on the next season of the 2008 musical television film, 'Camp Rock'.

The singer made fans do a double-take when he made mention of a Camp Rock 3 while appearing on an episode of Hot Ones Versus with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, reported People.

Nick asked his brother to read his last Notes app entry out loud.

Joe looked at the camera and said, "Oh, oh," and cleared his throat before saying, "Read Camp Rock 3."

Nick put down his glass of milk as he made a shocked face at the camera, causing laughter from his brothers and the crew. He then said, "It's pretty good," causing Kevin to respond, "Okay, that's a pretty good one," as per the outlet.

"It's the truth," Joe said, before pointing at his phone and telling everyone, "It's literally right here." The conversation ended with Joe making a silly face as he said, "Sorry, Disney."

'Camp Rock' premiered on the Disney Channel on June 20, 2008, directed by Matthew Diamond from a screenplay by Karin Gist, Regina Hicks, Julie Brown, and Paul Brown. The film stars Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner.

After the success of the film, a follow-up, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, premiered in 2010. After that, there was no official announcement or talk about the third film.

In 2017, however, Nick shared that he would be interested in filming an R-rated instalment of the film.

"If the right thing comes together, I think that'd be fun. It's a really delicate thing because they're two films really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it'd have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special," he said, noting that he "absolutely" enjoys working with his brothers and Lovato, reported People.

In June, Alyson Stoner, who played Caitlyn Geller in the Camp Rock films, said when asked about a third instalment: "I truly cannot confirm or deny anything. They haven't given me a ring."

"I wonder where that plot line would go," Stoner added. "It would thicken. It would have to thicken quite a bit to get all of us back," reported People.

'Camp Rock' and 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' are now streaming on Disney+. (ANI)

