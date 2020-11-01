Los Angeles, Nov 1 (PTI) Actor Joey King will headline feature film "The Princess", which has been acquired by 20th Century Studios.

According to Deadline, the studio will develop the movie for streamer Hulu. The project has a speculative screenplay from Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Shehnaaz Gill Flirts With Salman Khan; Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan Fight Once Again (Watch Video).

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now but it is being touted as a "Rapunzel" meets "The Raid" story.

It will be produced by Original Film's Neal H Moritz and Toby Jaffe alongside Derek Kolstad.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Birthday: Here's A Look At The Hottest Instagram Pics Of The Actress As She Turns 33!.

King, who most recently starred in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2", will executive produce the movie along with Lustig and Thornton.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)