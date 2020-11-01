The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is slowly and steadily creating an impact. From using nepotism as a mudda (topic) to churn TRPs, adding wild card contestants to showing Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's twisted love track, BB 14 is finally making its presence felt. Last night's Weekend Ka Vaar also saw host Salman Khan grilling Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya over their wrongdoings. And now going by the preview of tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, it is going to be another entertaining and dramatic day. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Slams Rahul Vaidya For His Nepotism Remark; Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Get An Earful From The Host (Watch Video).

In the precap, we get to see Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill making an entry on the show. She will be seen meeting the inmates and flirting with Salman. That's not it, as she will also give a lovey-dovey task to Pavitra-Eijaz. Well, that was the fun part and now coming to the chaos, fans will once see Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan locking horns. In the clip, Kaushik will deny being Khan's friend and says, 'senior industry ke aadmi ki meine izzat rakhi and ye meri sabse badi galti thi.' Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 31 Synopsis: Salman Khan Reprimands Rahul Vaidya For 'Nepotism' Comment.

Check Out The Video:

Kavita also claims that she cooked food for Eijaz when he had none, but she cannot be friends with him. To which Eijaz loses his cool and shouts that Kaushik is ruining her image on national TV. Well, with Shehnaaz's entry and a fight between two so-called friends, we can't wait for the episode. Stay tuned!

